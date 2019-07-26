Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,210,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

