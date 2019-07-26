Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €130.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AAD stock traded up €3.80 ($4.42) on Friday, reaching €119.20 ($138.60). 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The stock has a market cap of $615.47 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €117.26. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €78.50 ($91.28) and a 1-year high of €126.60 ($147.21).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

