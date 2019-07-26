Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 220.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.