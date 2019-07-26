W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $305.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

GWW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,118. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,410,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $4,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

