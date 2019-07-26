W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. W W Grainger updated its FY19 guidance to $17.10-18.70 EPS.

NYSE:GWW opened at $300.13 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.39.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.44.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.