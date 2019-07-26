Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 1,218,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,001. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,649,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,952 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,375,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

