Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €203.00 ($236.05) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s current price.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of €182.28 ($211.95).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €155.56 ($180.88). The stock had a trading volume of 782,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a one year high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

