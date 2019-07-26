Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €182.28 ($211.95).

Volkswagen stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €155.56 ($180.88). 803,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.96. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

