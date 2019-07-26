Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 3,070,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Vocera Communications news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $196,938.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $420,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,057 shares of company stock worth $1,432,635. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.