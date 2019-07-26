Vitae Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,141.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00009248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $15.74 million and $27,141.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005130 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 17,335,537 coins and its circulating supply is 17,334,051 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

