Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $177.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 141.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

