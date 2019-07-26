Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 26,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $68.47. 3,744,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

