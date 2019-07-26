Victory Resources (CNSX:VR) Stock Price Down 20%

Victory Resources Corp (CNSX:VR) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 28,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $485,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Victory Resources (CNSX:VR)

Victory Resources Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Toni property covering an area of 1,620 hectares located in the historic Aspen Grove mining camp of south-central British Columbia.

