Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million.

Shares of VICR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. 565,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,642. Vicor has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13.

In other news, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $69,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vicor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vicor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 44.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

