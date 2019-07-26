VF Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

VF has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. VF has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VF to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.