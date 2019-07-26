Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSVS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 655.89 ($8.57).

VSVS opened at GBX 529.02 ($6.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 663 ($8.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

