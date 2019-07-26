Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 109,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 172,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $113,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

