Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 261 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 3.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $108.94. 77,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $132.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.