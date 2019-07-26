Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 309.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. 3,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.