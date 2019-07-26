Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. 578,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

