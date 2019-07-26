Versant Capital Management Inc Has $462,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 441.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,904. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73.

