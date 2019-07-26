Verity & Verity LLC Sells 509 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. 47,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,852. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

