Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Argus started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 237,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

