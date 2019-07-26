Verity & Verity LLC Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,106 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after acquiring an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 868,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after acquiring an additional 626,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 579,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.74. 883,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,691.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

