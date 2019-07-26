Verity & Verity LLC Purchases Shares of 3,020 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 43.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.47. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

