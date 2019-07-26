Verity & Verity LLC Purchases Shares of 1,025 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.