Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,770. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 15.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

