Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.78. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,346,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 52.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,901,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,847,000 after buying an additional 651,314 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,865,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,750,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 336,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $45,784,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 1,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

