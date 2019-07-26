Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $775,265.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001698 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000643 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,063,236,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

