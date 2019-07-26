Veil (VEIL) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Veil has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $58,576.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last week, Veil has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00288307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.01623801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 27,389,465 coins and its circulating supply is 24,747,635 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.