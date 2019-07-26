Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.16. 934,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

