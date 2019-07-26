Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 24,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.