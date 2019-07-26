Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Boosted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 66,616 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,068.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 127,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 38,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

