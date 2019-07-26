Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,928. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05.

