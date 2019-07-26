Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

