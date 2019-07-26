Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 4,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,475. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.