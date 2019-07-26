Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 324,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.