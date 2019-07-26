Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 425,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $120.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.