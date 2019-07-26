Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to post sales of $54.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $220.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $225.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.30 million, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 415,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,171. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

