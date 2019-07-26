ValuEngine Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 17,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

