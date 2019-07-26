ValuEngine Downgrades FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

