ValuEngine Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Sell

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $827.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 million. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

