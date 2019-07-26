Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 24,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 273,047 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,435. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.