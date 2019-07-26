Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 235,546 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 295,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The firm had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

