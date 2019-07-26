Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 235,546 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 295,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The firm had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter.
About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.