Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VGW stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,734. The company has a market capitalization of $494.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.47. Valens GroWorks has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.90.

Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valens GroWorks will post 0.3408718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

