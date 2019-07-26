Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of VCNX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaccinex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

