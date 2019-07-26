Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTMD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

