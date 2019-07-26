USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.10 EPS.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.
NYSE USNA traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $66.46. 80,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,338. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.