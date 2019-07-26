USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE USNA traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $66.46. 80,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,338. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

