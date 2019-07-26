US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 444,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USWS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 123,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,853. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that US Well Services will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

