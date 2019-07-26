US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and our PT of $2.30 per share. Our valuation remains based on a DCF analysis of the Copper King project, utilizing a 12% discount rate, which is in-line with similar development projects in top tier mining jurisdictions. Our DCF analysis results in a valuation for $28.1M, or $1.25 per share.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. US Gold has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

